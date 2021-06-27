ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- One person was killed in a triple shooting in St. Louis City's Mark Twain neighborhood Sunday afternoon.
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said three people were shot in the 4900 block of Rosalie after 3 p.m. Two of them were conscious and breathing but the third person wasn't.
Detectives with the homicide division are investigation. The victims' ages and gender haven't been released.
