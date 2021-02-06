ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A person was killed in a fire Saturday night in south St. Louis City.
Officials with the city's fire department said a fire started in a garage in the 4400 block of South Spring in the Dutchtown neighborhood. Firefighters were able to put out the flames but officials said one person was killed inside.
No other information was released.
