ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A person was killed after crashing their car in south St. Louis City Friday. 

Officials with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the car crashed near Meramec and South Broadway, just off of Interstate 55.The crash happened just before 5 p.m.

Officers believe the driver died and was the only occupant.

No other information was released.

