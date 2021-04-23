New Blue Crash Generic
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Crews were on the scene of a deadly crash in Jefferson County Friday afternoon.

Officials with the High Ridge Fire District said the crash happened in the 4500 block of Gravois Road. The crash was reported before 6 p.m. Officials said the road will be closed for a few hours. 

