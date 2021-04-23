JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Crews were on the scene of a deadly crash in Jefferson County Friday afternoon.
Officials with the High Ridge Fire District said the crash happened in the 4500 block of Gravois Road. The crash was reported before 6 p.m. Officials said the road will be closed for a few hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.