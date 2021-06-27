ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A person was killed in a crash on Interstate 55 in south St. Louis Sunday afternoon.
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a person was killed in a one-car crash in the northbound lanes of I-55 near Loughborough. This happened after 5:15 p.m.
The northbound lanes were shut down for a couple hours.
