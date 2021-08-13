Person killed in I-270 crash in North County

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- One person was killed in a Friday afternoon crash on Interstate 270 in north St. Louis County.
Officials with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-270 near 370 and Missouri Bottom Road after 6:30 p.m. The circumstances of the crash and the identity of the person killed haven't been released yet.
The Bridgeton Police Department urged drivers to avoid the area if possible.
