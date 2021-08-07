NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Detectives are searching for a driver in connection to a Saturday morning hit-and-run in North City.
According to St. Louis Police, a man was struck and killed near Marcus and Page Avenues before 9:30 a.m. in the Lewis Place neighborhood. The driver sped off after the incident.
Limited details surrounding the description of the car's vehicle has been released.
