ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – One person was killed and another was critically injured when shots were fired during a fight in St. Louis’ JeffVanderLou neighborhood Tuesday night.
Just before 8 p.m. police were called to the 2800 block of Stoddard Street. According to authorities, two people were in a fight when they were shot.
Both victims were taken to the hospital after the shooting.
One of the victims later died from his injuries. The second shooting victim was listed in critical, unstable condition.
No other information has been released.
