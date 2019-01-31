ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – One person was injured during a blaze in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood Thursday morning.
Firefighters were called to the 5800 block of Wabada around 7:15 a.m. The building was evacuated and everyone was accounted for as of 7:30 a.m.
Shortly before 8 a.m., firefighters said one of the building's occupants sustained burns and smoke inhalation. That person was evacuated prior to firefighters arrival on the scene.
No other information has been released.
