NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Detectives are investigating a shooting in north St. Louis County overnight.
The shooting happened in the 1300 block of Chambers Road in Bellefontaine Neighbors before 2 a.m. Monday. One person was injured and their condition is unclear.
Police have not released the age or gender of the victim.
