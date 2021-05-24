ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Homicide detectives are investigating an early Monday morning shooting in a north St. Louis neighborhood that left one dead.
The shooting happened in the 5900 block of Enright around 8:45 a.m. in the West End neighborhood. Police found a man dead after he was shot in his torso. One person was taken into custody at the scene.
No additional information has been released.
