CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Missouri police took one person in custody after a church fire in Cape Girardeau Sunday night
No one was inside sunday night when the fire broke out at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on West Cape Rock Drive. The church was quickly engulfef in flames.
The state fire marshal is investigating the weekend fire as arson. Multiple fire departments responded to the scene and due to a lack of fire hydrants. Fire crews had to truck in water to fight the fire that fully engulfed the church.
