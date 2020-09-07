MOLINE ACRES, Mo. ( KMOV.com) -- A person was hospitalized Sunday night after being struck by a car in North County.
The accident happened around 11 p.m. on Route 367 near Sunbeam Lane in Moline Acres.
Investigators said the victim was critically injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment. The driver stayed on scene until officials arrived.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.
