CAHOKIA, Ill. (KMOV.com) – One person was taken to the hospital after an overnight shooting in Cahokia.
Police were called to a home in the 2100 block of Doris Avenue shortly after 1 a.m. Monday. A News 4 photographer at the shooting scene saw several shell casings in front of the home and a large window that appeared to have a bullet hole in it.
The condition of the person shot has not been disclosed.
No other details regarding the shooting have been released.
