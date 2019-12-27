ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A person was hit by a car Friday night, officials told News 4.
The incident happened near the intersection of Page and Purdue, near Hanley Hills.
According to the fire officials, the victim was taken to a hospital.
Police tell News 4 they are assisting with accident reconstruction.
