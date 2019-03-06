FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) – One person was taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a Florissant home overnight.
Around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, the driver of a car lost control and hit a utility pole before crashing into the home on North Florissant Avenue, according to police. The crash damaged some of the bricks outside the home.
There were two people inside the vehicle when it crashed.
No other information has been disclosed by police.
