ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in North County Tuesday morning.
An ambulance and multiple police cruisers were seen in the area of Chambers and Route 367 before 8 a.m. An official told News 4 one person was shot and taken to the hospital urgently.
Skyzoom4 was over the scene and saw evidence markers by an SUV in the parking lot.
No other details have been disclosed.
