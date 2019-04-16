ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A person was changing a tire on southbound Interstate 270 when they were hit by a vehicle during the Tuesday morning rush hour.
According to St. Louis County police, the person was struck on the interstate north of Olive around 6:30 a.m. Officers told News 4 the call originally came out as a “non-injury” but the individual was taken to the hospital to be checked out.
Skyzoom4 was over the scene shortly after it was reported and saw traffic backed up and only being allowed through in two lanes. An ambulance was also seen in the area.
About 10 minutes after the incident was first reported, first responders were seen only blocking one lane and traffic appeared to be moving through the area once again with minor delays.
