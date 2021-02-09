KMOVGeneric_developing news

SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A person was hit by a train and killed in South City Tuesday.

The incident happened just before 9:00 p.m. near the intersection of Delor and 38th, which is located in the Dutchtown neighborhood. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Other information was not immediately known.

