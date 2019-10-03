MAPLEWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A person was hit by a MetroLink train in Maplewood, officials say.
Around 11 a.m. Thursday, emergency crews were called to the Maplewood-Manchester MetroLink Station.
The man in his 60's was walking his bike across the pedestrian walkway when he was struck by a train, police say. His injuries are not considered life threatening at this time.
Powerhouse Skyzoom4 was over the scene and saw what appeared to be a bicycle underneath the MetroLink. A witness told News 4 the man was hit and was thrown 10-12 feet.
For about 90 minutes, Metro used a shuttle to transport passengers between the Richmond Heights and Shrewsbury-Lansdowne I-44 stations. Around 12:30 p.m., Metro said the shuttle had been canceled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.