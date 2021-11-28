MAPLEWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A person was hit by a MetroLink train near the Maplewood-Manchester stop Sunday evening, Bi-State says.
The incident happened around 6:40 p.m. For more than an hour, MetroLink trains were not operating between the Shrewsbury-Landsdowne I-44 station and the Richmond Heights station due to the accident. Shuttles transported passengers between the affected stops.
The victim suffered minor injuries, police say. All MetroLink operations returned to normal around 8:00 p.m.
