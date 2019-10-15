PONTOON BEACH, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A person was hit by a car while pushing a vehicle in Pontoon Beach overnight.
The driver had reportedly run out of gas and was pushing the vehicle to the side of the road when they were hit by a passing car on Route 162 near Route 111.
The person was taken to the hospital. Other information regarding their injuries has not been released.
