SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A pedestrian was hit by a car and killed near the River Des Peres in South City Monday night.
The accident happened at the intersection of Gravois and Hampton just before 8:15 p.m., police tell News 4.
Accident reconstruction crews were called to the scene.
