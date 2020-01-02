ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A person was found shot inside a car near the Lilac Avenue enter ramp to Interstate 270 Wednesday night.
Police said the 26-year-old was driving northbound on Lilac Avenue approaching I-270 when someone in another vehicle started shooting at him. His injuries are not life threatening.
The car, which had bullet holes in its windows, had to be towed out of the ditch following the 10 p.m. shooting.
No other information was released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.