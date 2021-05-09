NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - An investigation is underway after a male victim was found shot in north St. Louis Sunday morning.
Police found the victim before 11:30 a.m. inside a car near Kingshighway and Natural Bridge. He was shot in his lower body and in critical condition.
No additional information has been released.
