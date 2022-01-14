Person found dead inside Wentzville grain silo

WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) - An adult was found dead inside a grain silo in Wentzville Friday morning.
The incident happened at 605 Mexico Road, which is near Wentzville's border with Flint Hill and unincorporated St. Charles County.
Firefighters were called to the scene around 9:15 a.m. The victim was found dead around 11 a.m.
Other information was not immediately known.
