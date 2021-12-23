Person found dead in truck on highway I-64 in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Detectives in East St. Louis are searching for answers after a person was gunned down on the highway.
Troopers with the Illinois State Police arrived to westbound Interstate 64 just before the Interstate 70 split around 10 p.m. Wednesday. They found a Black Ford truck riddled with bullet holes and someone dead in the driver's seat.
The victim’s gender, age and identity has not been released.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 866-371-8477 or Illinois State Police, Division of Criminal Investigation at 618-571-4124.
