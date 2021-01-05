Person found dead after vehicle fire in St. Louis

Detectives investigate the scene where a body was found badly burned inside a car in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A person was found dead after a vehicle fire in St. Louis Tuesday morning.

Police told News 4 the incident occurred at Montclair Avenue and Wells Avenue in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood before 7:30 a.m.

Homicide investigators and an ATF team have been called to the scene.

No other details have been released.

