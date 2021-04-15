ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A person was taken to the hospital after a crash in St. Charles County.
The lanes near Route Z were blocked to oncoming traffic by emergency crews around noon Thursday. Missouri State Highway Patrol officials told News 4 a person was ejected in the crash. The severity of that person's injuries is unknown at this time.
The Missouri Department of Transportation said they expected the interstate to be closed until 2 p.m. but around 12:30 p.m. traffic was seen moving through the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.