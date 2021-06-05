SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - A woman crashed a stolen car on the exit ramp from eastbound I-255 to Lemay Ferry Road after leading officers on a chase from Arnold, police tell News 4.
The accident happened around 1:45 p.m. Saturday. Authorities say Arnold police were chasing a stolen car being driven by a woman from the area near I-55 and Richardson Road. The woman drove north on I-55, crossed into St. Louis County and then went eastbound on I-255 before she crashed on the exit ramp to Lemay Ferry Road.
Someone inside the car was ejected, police say. Other information was not immediately known.
