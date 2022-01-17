Person dies in a Ferguson house fire

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A person died after a house fire in Ferguson on Saturday afternoon.
Officials say a father and son were rescued from the house fire caused by a space heater used to warm a dog house. They were both taken to the hospital where the son later died from his burns and smoke inhalation.
Fire crews say they didn't hear or see any working fire alarms.
