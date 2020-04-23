OVERLAND, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A person was arrested overnight Thursday for allegedly stealing a police car in Overland.
St. Louis County police said the squad car was taken around midnight. It was found a short time later in Bridgeton near St. Charles Rock Road and Highway 141.
One person was arrested at the scene and no one was injured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.