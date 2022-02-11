Person arrested after hourlong standoff, deadly shooting in Bond County, Ill.

BOND COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Homicide detectives are investigating after a woman was found shot and killed in Greenville, Illinois.
Before 7:30 p.m. Thursday, police were called for a shooting in the 600 block of East South Street. When they arrived, they found a 37-year-old woman dead inside a home.
Illinois State Police said a red Dodge Challenger was seen fleeing the area. The car was later seen in Wood River by police, which started a pursuit involving multiple agencies. The car overturned on Route 203 near the entrance to Eagle Park.
Two people in the vehicle were taken to the hospital. One of them, a 25-year-old, died from their injuries.
Police said a suspect linked to the deadly shooting barricaded themselves inside a nearby home in 500 block of Main Street in Greenville. Around 1 a.m., the Illinois State Police were able to arrest the person.
No additional information has been released.
