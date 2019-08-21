WATERLOO, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Emergency crews were called to a crash in Waterloo Wednesday morning.
Powerhouse Skyzoom4 was over the crash scene on Old Red Bud Road just south of Waterloo High School around 7:40 a.m. and saw a red truck that appeared to have sustain significant damage in the crash. Authorities said the crash only involved one vehicle.
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office told News 4 one person had to be extricated from the vehicle. That person was then flown from the scene in a medical helicopter. Officials said the injuries are considered serious.
