MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Illinois State Police are investigating an overnight crash that left one person injured in Roxana.
The two-car crash happened around midnight on Route 143 just west of Route 255. One person was airlifted to a hospital in St. Louis. No additional information has been released.
