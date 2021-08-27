After 16 months the ribbon has been cut and the new Pershall Bridge over Interstate 270 is open.

The bridge is part of a $278 million project to improve traffic and development in north St. Louis County, and is just one of several projects the Missouri Department of Transportation is working on in the area.

