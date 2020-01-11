1190619630

WINNIPEG, MB - DECEMBER 27: David Perron #57 of the St. Louis Blues backhands the puck over a sprawling goaltender Connor Hellebuyck #37 of the Winnipeg Jets for the overtime winner at the Bell MTS Place on December 27, 2019 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. (Photo by Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Blues forward David Perron will be playing in the NHL All Star Game in St. Louis, after all.

Perron won the Last Men In vote for the final spot on the Central Division’s roster for the All Star Game, which will be in St. Louis January 25.

Perron is having a solid season, recording 19 goals and 26 assists in 45 games so far in the 2019-2020 season.

Former Blue TJ Oshie won the Last Man In vote for the Metropolitan Division.

