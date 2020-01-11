ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Blues forward David Perron will be playing in the NHL All Star Game in St. Louis, after all.
Perron won the Last Men In vote for the final spot on the Central Division’s roster for the All Star Game, which will be in St. Louis January 25.
Perron is having a solid season, recording 19 goals and 26 assists in 45 games so far in the 2019-2020 season.
Former Blue TJ Oshie won the Last Man In vote for the Metropolitan Division.
