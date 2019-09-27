ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A local man who recently lost his wife and his dog adopted a new dog from the Humane Society.
Claire Kellett has more about how Carmon Collier and an elderly dog named Bridget found each other in a time of need.
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A local man who recently lost his wife and his dog adopted a new dog from the Humane Society.
Claire Kellett has more about how Carmon Collier and an elderly dog named Bridget found each other in a time of need.
Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All Rights Reserved
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.