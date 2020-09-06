JACKSON, MI (WILX/CNN) -- Bentley Boyers and his new puppy are a match made in heaven.
He made an instant best friend with his new puppy which has the same birth defect.
Bentley's dad came to the animal shelter to look at two chickens he was thinking to adopt when a pooch caught his eye.
A puppy with a cleft lip.
""He FaceTimed me," Bentley's mom, Ashley, said. "He goes, 'I think this one has a cleft lip.' And I said, 'Get her. We need her.'"
Bentley was also born with a cleft lip. His mom said the 2-year-old had a tough start in life where it was a struggle to get him to eat.
"We had to sit him up and feed him and hold his lip together in order for him to eat - so it was a process," she said.
Although he's always been a happy baby, Ashley Boyers said his cleft lip doesn't make him any different. The family feels finding the puppy will show bentley he isn't alone.
Nevertheless, Bentley and his new puppy were a match made in heaven.
"To see him have something in common with a puppy means a lot cause he can grow up and understand that him and his puppy both have something that they can share in common," Bentley's mom said.
The animal shelter says they don't normally see puppies with cleft pallets.
"[The puppy's] disability is really not holding her back and as she grows they'll be able to see more if there's anything changing that has to do with that, but she's really doing well," said Jackson County Animals Services Director Lydia Sattler. "She might look a little different than a normal dog would but it's not slowing her down at all."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.