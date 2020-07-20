MAPLEWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Craft brewery Perennial Artisan Ales' second location is now open in Webster Groves.
The popular brewery teamed up with the owners of Olive + Oak to open a joint location at 216 West Lockwood inside the former Auto Beauty Specialists building. The space is a collaboration between the two businesses, including restaurant space, brewery, bar, and event space.
Perennial co-owner Emily Wymore said the new location helps open up their beers to new customers. Chris Kinaust will take over as head brewer of the Lockwood location and there will be beers brewed specifically for that location.
Due to the pandemic, the inside space isn't yet open but they are serving lunch on the patio and you can pick up to-go beers, including Ollie Ollie Oxen Free session IPA, brewed for the owners of Olive + Oak.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.