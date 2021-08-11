ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As school districts continue debating mask mandates, more and more parents are choosing to switch schools.
Mikal Wentz said her fifth grade daughter was kicked out of her school in the Wentzville School District for not wearing her mask properly.
“I got a call that said 'no, she won’t wear her mask correctly she has to leave the school district. She can do the virtual or find another place to go,'" Wentz said.
Wentz's daughter tried virtual learning for a semester. Despite being a straight-A, honor-roll student, she was falling behind.
For the fall semester, Wentz is moving her daughter from the Wentzville School District - where masks are optional for now - to a private school with no mask mandate.
“We’re not just hedging our bet, we’re just saying no, we’re going somewhere where we can get the education that we need," said Wentz.
She's among any parents choosing to switch schools.
According to Census.gov, between April 23 through May 5 of 2020, 5.4% of households in the United States reported homeschools. That same year from September 30 to October 12, the number grew to 11.1%.
“I’m not surprised that the numbers shifted," said Dr. Gary Ritter, Saint Louis University's Dean of the School of Education. “Families had a lot of time to figure out what they were going to do in the face of a pandemic.”
Ritter said in Missouri and Illinois there is not much you need to do if you decide to homeschool your child. No state agency is in charge of regulating homeschooling.
“There are no checks to ensure that students have gotten the curriculum that they are supposed to have gotten and I’m not arguing that in a good way or bad way. I’m saying there are not checks. Students do not have to take tests or be assessed," said Ritter. "I don’t imagine we’d want to engage in too much micromanaging.”
Ritter believes there will be a shift back to public schools, possibly in the next year. Wentz has no immediate plans of her daughter returning to public school and knows other parents following suit.
“A lot of the same people I’ve been in contact with in the district, they’ve done the same thing because they just weren’t going to have their kids masked," said Wentz.
