COLLINSVILLE (KMOV.com) -- Police arrested a 30-year-old man from Peoria who they allege sexually abused a 14-year-old girl.
Police found the man, Juan Martin Mercado, in St. Clair County. Mercado was arrested and taken into custody. He was also a suspect in a parental abduction of a 5-year-old, who has been taken into protective custody.
Mercado was turned over to the Peoria Police Department after Illinois State Police arrested him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.