People with COVID hair loss seeing regrowth

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --News 4 first reported about COVID hair loss one year ago.
At the time, Betsey Steimel said she had lost so much of her hair after contracting Covid that she had to start wearing wigs.
Local Dermatologist, Dr. Mary Noel George said she was seeing about three patients per month suffering from COVID-related hair loss, or Telogen Effluvium. Now, she is seeing much less.
Steimel said her hair is starting to grow back. Something George told us would happen.
"Hair requires a level of energy from our bodies to create it and help it grow, so to conserve resources and help it grow, the body says, 'I'm just going to turn off the hair growth for awhile and work on what's more important and then ill get back to the issue of the hair once everything subsides and the body is back to health," Dr. George said.
Steimel started seeing regrowth about a year after getting the virus. She said because she works in healthcare, her hair loss experience has given her the ability to relate to her patients who are going through the same thing. With her regrowth, she is able to show patients that it won't last forever.
