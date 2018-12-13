TOWN AND COUNTRY(KMOV.com) - Testing is underway at a West County hotel in connection with two cases of Legionnaire’s Disease.
Missouri health officials are issuing concerns about the St. Louis Marriott West Hotel in Town and Country, which is located near I-64 and Highway 141.
Two people who authorities say are not connected to each other have been diagnosed with Legionnaire’s Disease in recent months. Both of them stayed at the hotel.
Officials have conducted tests at the hotel but are still waiting on the results.
If you have developed symptoms of pneumonia within two weeks of staying at the hotel, you need to seek medical attention right away.
Symptoms of the disease include cough, chills, muscle pain, headaches and high fever. The disease is contracted by breathing in contaminated water droplets.
