EAST ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Police in Illinois said an Amazon delivery driver was approached by three people with a gun who tried to rob him Sunday evening in East Alton.
Police said the driver was delivering a package in the 100 block of Tomlinson when the suspects approached him. The driver was able to fend off one suspect and ran to his delivery car when he drove off to call 9-1-1.
Police said the three suspects, two black men and a white man, got into a dark colored car and left. Police didn’t know the make, model or registration.
East Alton police said they wanted to clear up rumors on Facebook claiming this was a carjacking. They also wanted to point out that this didn’t happen at a shopping center either.
If you have any information on this incident, you can contact East Alton Police Department at 618-259-6212 or Wood River Police Department dispatch at 618-251-3113.
