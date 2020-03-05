GRAFTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- One person is dead and two others are critically injured after being thrown from a car during a crash in the Metro East.
Illinois State Patrol said three people were inside a Ford Taurus driving along Route 100, about two miles east of Grafton Wednesday around 11 p.m. The car hit a river bluff and overturned multiple times.
Law enforcement said all three people were thrown from the car.
A 22-year-old woman from Bethalto died in the crash. An 18-year-old man from Bethalto and a 20-year-old man from Godfrey were airlifted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, troopers said.
Since all three people were ejected from the car, law enforcement doesn’t know who was driving.
Names have not been released as troopers work to notify the families.
Crash reconstruction is handling the investigation.
