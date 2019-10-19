ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The River Des Peres is much cleaner after hundreds of volunteers spent hours picking up seven tons of trash Saturday.
It was all part of the 17th annual River Des Peres Trash Bash. Officials said 424 volunteers went to 15 clean-up locations for the trash bash.
Teens Rhiannon and Riley have been volunteering at the event for the past seven years.
“People throw away the weirdest things,” Rhiannon said.
The most memorable, she said, was part of a doctor’s office skeleton.
“I’m like 90 percent sure I just picked it up and was like ‘I found a leg’ and not really explaining anything other than that,” Rhiannon said with a laugh.
As the teens have gotten older, they’ve grown to appreciate how the cleanup event helps the environment.
“Now we know more about it and why we’re doing it,” Riley said.
Officials with MSD told News 4 a lot of the trash is from illegal dumping and littering. On Saturday, a dumpster was found floating in the creek, as well as a porta potty.
“Every time it floods we have rains, stormwater runoff,” MSD engineer Ronald Biehl said.
The teens said they wish more people would recycle and simply be aware of how they treat parks in the area.
“You’re really throwing away trash in an environment where children are playing or where there’s fish or wildlife that could possibly eat that,” Rhiannon said.
