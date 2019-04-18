Drug arrests made in Wood River
Wood River Police Department

WOOD RIVER, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Wood River Police arrested 7 individuals early Thursday morning after conducting a search warrant of a residence under a drug investigation. 

At approximately 5:00 a.m. Thursday morning Wood River police and A.T.F executed a search warrant on the 700 block of Rice St. Several people were taken into custody for various charges including possession, outstanding warrants and ongoing federal investigations. 

The police department said they had received numerous complaints about suspicious activities occurring in and around this home. 

The tenant of the home, 53-year-old Deborah J. Knight, was the target of the investigation and was charged with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance. 

Deborah J. Knight

Heather D. Ontis, 43, is being held for be due to an outstanding warrant from the Jersey County Sheriff’s Office for failing to appear in court on possession of stolen property. 

Heather D. Ontis

Kinight's bond is set at $50,000. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

