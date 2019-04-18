WOOD RIVER, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Wood River Police arrested 7 individuals early Thursday morning after conducting a search warrant of a residence under a drug investigation.
At approximately 5:00 a.m. Thursday morning Wood River police and A.T.F executed a search warrant on the 700 block of Rice St. Several people were taken into custody for various charges including possession, outstanding warrants and ongoing federal investigations.
The police department said they had received numerous complaints about suspicious activities occurring in and around this home.
The tenant of the home, 53-year-old Deborah J. Knight, was the target of the investigation and was charged with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.
Heather D. Ontis, 43, is being held for be due to an outstanding warrant from the Jersey County Sheriff’s Office for failing to appear in court on possession of stolen property.
Kinight's bond is set at $50,000.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.