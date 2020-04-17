ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Officials from local hospitals say they are seeing less visits from patients with non-coronavirus related issues because people are afraid of exposure, but doctors say people shouldn't be afraid to seek medical attention.
Doctors say they are screening patients before they go into the hospital so possible coronavirus cases are separate from everyone else and doctors want patients to know they shouldn't be scared to go to the hospital to get help.
"My son and I were in the kitchen just cooking lunch and he was standing on his booster seat and he just fell over the backrest of the chair and landed just right and broke his collarbone," Amy Arentson said.
Arentson and her husband decided they were uncomfortable going to the hospital because of COVID-19.
"We decided to take him to our chiropractor and have him look and make sure and then we ended up having him do x-rays that kept us out of the ER," Arentson said.
The chiropractor referred them to a specialist. Arentson isn't the only one avoiding hospitals.
"We're trying to get people to come back to us now,” David Chalk with Mercy Hospitals said.
Chalk said some patients with extreme illnesses or injuries are letting fear stop them from getting the help they need.
"We've had a number of those situations come up in almost every facility that they've waited to the point where an early intervention could have dramatically changed their outcome and their course,” Chalk said.
Non-essential procedures are still on hold, but Chalk said there are cases where you should still come to the hospital.
"Life-threatening conditions, severe chest pain, that could be indicative of a heart attack or severe shortness of breath, severe infections,” Chalk said.
As a mom of four, Arentson said she'd still go the same route if something happens in the future that isn't as serious.
"I'm still feeling like I don't want the rest of my family to be exposed to COVID-19,” Arentson said. “I would prefer to use really good care through other providers that can do the same thing."
If symptoms aren't as severe, you can also request to speak with your doctor over the phone or video conference. But keep in mind, urgent cares are still open.
