DELLWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police said three people were shot during a dispute between neighbors in north St. Louis County.
North County Co-op police said the shooting stemmed from an ongoing feud between neighbors in the 10000 block of Olney in Dellwood.
All three were shot in the legs. Police said none are life-threatening injuries.
The names and ages of those shot were not released.
